Watch | Man enters Guinness World Record for balancing 735 eggs on hat, video goes viral

Managing eggs isn’t an easy task, especially when there are 735 of them. But, if you are someone who has a unique talent and wants to utilize it in order to make a mark, Guinness World Records is the place for you. Here is a story of a man who believed that his eccentric brilliance and skill could bring him accolades and make him famous.

Gregory Da Silva, who lives in Benin, West Africa, managed to carry a whopping 735 eggs on his hat and balanced it over his head. His video of handling eggs was posted on the official Instagram page of Guinness World Records and has gone viral.

The caption reads, “Most eggs carried on a single hat, 735 by Gregory Da Silva”. In the post, it is also mentioned that Da Silva spent three days attaching all the eggs to his hat. His brilliant balancing act was showcased on the Guinness World Records Special show for CCTV in China.

Instagram users applauded Da Silva and filled the comment section with heart and clap emoticons. A user said that this act is actually very impressive while another user was inquisitive and asked what is the total weight of all the eggs combined.

Da Silva is popularly known as ‘Eggman’ from Cape Town, South Africa. This is not the first time he has tried his hands on balancing and has showcased his talent of balancing eggs across various countries in the world.

He has represented most of the countries in Africa and has participated in various events with his hat filled with numerous eggs. His colorful attire and cheerful personality have also entertained people locally and globally.