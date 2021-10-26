Watch: Man attacked by alligator after he goes for a swim into prohibited lake

The lake named Lago do Amor in Campo Grande, Brazil, has been prohibited for swimmers because of the presence of alligators in it.

A terrifying video is currently going viral where an alligator was captured chasing and attacking a swimmer in Brazil. This horrifying incident happened on 23 October at a forested spot with a lake that is popular among tourists. The lake named Lago do Amor in Campo Grande has been prohibited for swimmers because of the presence of alligators in it.

On the fateful day, Willyan Caetano saw a man entering the prohibited waters to have a swim. He immediately took out his camera and began filming it. As the man began to swim, an alligator in the lake appeared from nowhere and started chasing him.

“A man entered the water around 4:40 pm and started swimming in the place where entry is prohibited,” Caetano stated. On seeing the alligator, the man tried swimming faster in the water.

The video also captures the moment where the reptile manages to reach him and attacks him from behind. Furthermore, it ends up biting the swimmer's arm.

“Suddenly, to my surprise, an alligator starts chasing him. He tried to swim fast to get away, but the alligator managed to reach him and land a violent bite on the man's arm, who came out of the water with his arm all bloody and very scared, saying he didn't know there was an alligator,” Caetano added.

As the locals gathered around the injured man, they also informed and called Mobile Emergency Care Service for help. As per local media reports, the man suffered minor injuries on one of his arms.

Garapeira Marinalva da Silva, who has had a sugarcane juice stall at Lago do Amor for the last five years, asserted that such an incident has never happened before when someone has entered the lake for a swim. As this spot has always been famous for the presence of alligators, she claimed.