Weddings play a very important role in a person’s life. People make every effort to make their weddings special and memorable. Starting from unique pre-wedding shoots till the big day, arrangements are made in order to ensure the celebrations remain a class apart. One of the major parts of weddings is the bride and groom’s arrival. But, how would you feel if you heard they arrived in a coffin? Well, this can sound quite insensitive but such an incident really took place.

It was during a wedding in the United States when the groom decided to try something different for his arrival at the venue and thus ended up with the coffin idea. With the help of his friends, the groom was seen arriving in a coffin, leaving the guests shocked.

Originally shared on TikTok, later the dramatic video was widely shared on other social media platforms.

Take a look:



As the video opens up, a car can be seen stopping at the entrance of the venue. After this, six men dressed in suits, seemingly the groom’s friends, pull out a large black-coloured coffin from the car and start walking towards the stage. Two bridesmaids dressed in blue outfits were also seen walking in the front.

Initially, the guests were a bit confused. After seeing the groom coming out of the coffin, many were left shocked. The entire episode was recorded by a guest in attendance. As soon as the video went viral, it left many users fuming over the groom’s ‘disrespectful’ act. On the other hand, some also came out in support of the groom. A user wrote, “It’s really a Free World”, while another person commented, “Madness.”

As per the New York Post, viewers who were left unimpressed by the stunt further added they would have cancelled the wedding and taken it as a ground for divorce.

