Watch: Man and his dog's amazing acrobatic performance during NBA game’s halftime wins heart

A video clip of a man and his furry friend performing at the interval of an NBA game has gone viral on the internet. Christian and his four-legged friend Scooby are quite popular for their amazing performances at NBA during the halftime. Videos of the duo posted on their Instagram handle often goes viral and are liked by one and all.

This time, a video clip of the duo performing at an NBA game has bowled over people. The clip features Christian and Scooby who showcase some incredible moves in perfect synchronisation.

Christian shared the video clip on 1 February with a caption, “Rolled through Nebraska last weekend!”. His followers showered love and compliments hailing the two. An Instagram page by the name ‘Dogs of Instagram’ re-shared the clip of the duo on 11 February. Since being shared, the video has garnered over 91,000 likes and tons of praise. Instagram users wrote in the comment section that they would also love to try the amazing moves with their pets.

Check the amazing video here:

According to reports, Christian and Scooby have also participated in a talent show 'La France a un incroyable talent'. Their Instagram handle has 59.4k followers. Below is another amazing performance by the duo. “Verified Just like 24 used to it at Staples!!,” the caption of the post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian and Scooby (@castoinev)

In 2017, a dance performance by Bhangra Empire, an Indian-American dancing group, during the halftime of an NBA game had earned praise.

With their power-packed Bhangra performance, the group, which included both men and women, dominated California's gigantic Oracle Arena in Oakland for nearly five minutes. The spectators applauded the dancers for their performance. The dance group is based in the Bay Area of California.

Watch the amazing dance performance here:

What are your thoughts about Christian and Scooby's amazing performances?

