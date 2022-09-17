The video has gone viral on the Internet where people lauded the man for his unique business idea to earn a quick buck

Social media never fails to amuse us as viral and entertaining videos continue to surface from across the world, thus making it a very engaging platform for users on a day-to-day basis. Whether that be celebrity videos or anything from people’s daily lives, videos go viral in no time and manage to grab the attention of thousands.

Many such videos recently came up from the city of Bengaluru after it faced widespread waterlogging following heavy rains over days. It became very challenging for people to commute to their work, which prompted them to resort to other means to travel from one place to another.

However, a recent video that has now gone viral on the internet shows a man making an earning from a waterlogged street by using a very simple trick.

Yes! As strange as it may sound, the incident is true to the point. The video which was shared by a Reddit user named BAlfonzo clearly shows a man dressed in a blue t-shirt and white half pants as he uses a wooden cart to transport people from one side of the road to another through waterlogged roads. As the man helped people cross the roads without drenching their feet in the water, many others can be also seen waiting for their turns at the roadside.

The incident is from the Barranquilla city of Colombia.

Watch the video here:

However, this was not it. The man also charged money from the people to help them, thus adopting a unique approach to earn his livelihood. The video was shared on many social media platforms including Reddit and Twitter. It has now gone viral and people are quite amused at the smart idea of the man. Many took to the comment section to appreciate the man’s idea to “earn money out of inconvenience.”

While some lauded the man for his clever business idea, some others also suggested people carry plastic bags to avoid getting drenched in waterlogged roads.

One user wrote “First rule of business: Find a need and fill it” while another wrote, “It’s just enough water to be worthy of paying someone to give a helping hand. Very cool.” Some also went on to question the government regarding the condition of the roads.

