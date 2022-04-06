Watch: Little girl with 'vice-like grip' clings to gate as it rises; here's how users reacted to hilarious clip

In the viral video, a girl is being lifted up by an automatic gate while father stands unaware of what is happening behind him

Kids can be hilariously adorable and their antics often leave people in splits. Several hilarious videos of children keep circulate on the internet from time to time, bringing delight to users. One clip that has gone viral recently, features a girl who is lifted up by an automatic gate while father stands unaware of what is happening behind him.

In this video, the girl is seen standing next to her father, who is using an automatic system to open his main gate. While he is busy with the automatic system, the little girl grabs the metal bars, and goes up into the air as gate starts moving. Her father, meanwhile, is unaware of her situation and is raising the gate. When he notices her dangling from the metal bars, he rushes up to her and saves her from falling.

Have a look at the video:

https://twitter.com/ViralHog/status/1511071364068700161

With over 1.1 million views, this 25-second video shared by Viral Hog has left internet users laughing out loud. Many also praised the girl's strength as she hung on to the gate, while others made dad jokes.

A user made an amusing remark about herself while discussing the girl's arm strength. She was also glad that the girl did not fall.

https://twitter.com/msmennenga/status/1511508816432566274

Many others reacted to the video by posting amusing GIFs. Take a peek:

https://twitter.com/Sagitarioronchi/status/1511406374151933953

https://twitter.com/ChinonyeMs/status/1511441775898107908

A few individuals also made jokes about "Just another day with dads."

https://twitter.com/dwiebe99/status/1511420316194508800

https://twitter.com/Funsinha/status/1511525576863100928

In response to this video, several other funny children's videos were posted. In the first, a little boy displays his climbing abilities by crossing the door from one side to the other. In another video, a mother assists her son in using a makeshift-zipline. At the end of the video, the kid collides with a soft mattress at the end of the line and falls. Give these a watch:

https://twitter.com/VanitaNarayane/status/1511404060858978305

https://twitter.com/a_mehmood13/status/1511370356510048261

These hilarious videos will undoubtedly brighten your day. What are your thoughts about these clips?