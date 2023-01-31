The internet is no doubt a network hub where people from every corner of the world have the opportunity to showcase their skills and talent. While such talent receives immense appreciation from avid social media users, there are also instances when people end up receiving some amazing and worthy opportunities.

In one such ‘dream come true’ moment, a little girl from South Africa bagged a collaboration with an international musician, thanks to a video of her that went viral on the internet. The nine-year-old girl, Rebecca Seziba who is a self-trained piano player caught attention after one of her random videos from a mall went viral where she can be seen showing off her musical skills.

Shared on Facebook, the video shows Rebecca bravely sitting all by herself at the piano inside a mall in South Africa’s Cape Town City. To everyone’s surprise, the girl started playing the tunes of a famous song from the 1997 film Titanic – ‘My Heart Will Go On’. And what’s more amazing is that she didn’t even require any notes for her performance.

Watch:



One of the shoppers recorded the video of the girl and shared it on his Facebook handle back in December last year. Lauding her skills, the user wrote, “what a magnificent and inspiring and beautiful moment it truly was. I hope and pray she gets far in what she does best.” Many others also stopped by to witness her play the piano with such ease.

While the video has created quite a stir on social media, it also caught the attention of the UK-based musician, Rahul Suntah. After watching the girl’s video, the musician’s team immediately tracked her down and gave her the offer to collaborate.

Nine-year-old signs contract for international collaboration

As reported by News24, the musician’s company reached out to Rebecca’s family with the offer to collaborate with Suntah following which they agreed and a deal has been signed.

The girl’s father, Emmanuel also spoke to the media outlet and shared his excitement over his daughter gaining recognition. He also stated that all of his kids are self-taught and have learned to play musical instruments by watching YouTube videos.

Meanwhile, the girl also has a YouTube channel where she shares videos of herself playing the piano.

