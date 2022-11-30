New Delhi: A Chinese internet influencer’s excitement of visiting Qatar for the FIFA World Cup turned out to be short-lived as she was blocked at the airport border control on 28 November and her passport trimmed before she was to fly out of zero-Covid China for the mega event.

The 2 minute 12 seconds video of the influencer sharing her plight was shared on Twitter by The Great Translation Movement, which was caption: “The tragedy of an anchor, grief came too suddenly. Due to zero-Covid policy, wanted to embrace World Cup but got a Scissor Cut instead.”

In the video the influencer is heard saying, “The very first good news is that by the end of this month, I am going to Qatar to watch the World Cup. Because of the Covid pandemic, I had given up going to Qatar so many times. Last month, I posted online asking if anyone plans to go to Qatar to watch the world Cup. I was totally giving up at that time. I posted it just because I wanted to know how other people manage to go.”

“So now they can envy me. A couple of days after my post, I received an invitation. I have forgotten how incredibly happy I was. This is unreal. My last trip to 2018 Russian World Cup was sponsored by Bilibili (China’s Internet Giant). This time is the same. So I super appreciate Bilibili for this opportunity,” she added.

She further said that But Bilibili is not sponsoring her to do nothing.

“As part of the deal, I am going to record and share what I see and feel during the journey. I am representing you all to go to Qatar. Arent you happy as well?,” she asks in the video.

At another point in the video, she is heard saying, “I need to tell you a sad story. I can no longer go to Qatar. Now the time is 3 pm 28 November. I was supposed to be on my way to HK as per the plan. Then I was supposed to transfer to a flight from HK to Qatar. But I was blocked at the airport border control at around 10 am.”

“No matter what I try, what reason I have, I can no longer get out of China. The only way is for me to go back to my hometown and apply for a new passport. I cannot describe how I feel right now. Full of sadness, tons of sadness. I don’t know what to say. It’s is sad and unfair. I have put so much efforts to prepare for this trip,” she adds as she breaks down at the turn of events.

“But now they have trimmed my passport. I can’t go with this anywhere now,” she said as she shows her torn passport.

China maintains a strict zero-Covid policy under which local authorities clamp down on even small outbreaks with mass testing, quarantines and snap lockdowns.

China is witnessing unprecedented public protests against President Xi Jinping’s stringent policy that evoked strong support from the UN, the US and other nations.

China has moved quickly to suppress demonstrations that erupted in key cities against the zero-Covid policy, deploying police forces at key protest sites and tightening online censorship.

