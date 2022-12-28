After most of the Midwest and the eastern US battered a powerful Arctic cold front in the past few days, the storm resulted in blizzard conditions in several places including most of Michigan and further prompted a life-threatening condition for others, and daunting amounts of lake-effect snow. This also led to traffic accidents, power outages, and transportation problems in several areas. Amid all this, Michigan was also under a winter storm with a warning remaining in effect during Christmas festivities.

As a result of the stormy weather, the area surrounding St Joseph, Michigan also got covered in a thick coat of snow and ice, giving a picturesque scene. A video of the same has also gone viral where we can see the pier extending out onto Lake Michigan and around a lighthouse.

Watch:

A lighthouse and surrounding pier in St. Joseph, Michigan, were completely enveloped in ice as a result of blizzard conditions on Dec 26 — and the resulting drone footage is an almost strangely beautiful sight to see ❄️ pic.twitter.com/7KcOP6d1L1 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 27, 2022



Shared by a Twitter page ‘Now This News’, the drone video shows stunning visuals of the lake where giant icicles were spiralling around the lighthouse and ice lily pads on the lake.

“A lighthouse and surrounding pier in St. Joseph, Michigan, was completely enveloped in ice as a result of blizzard conditions on Dec 26 — and the resulting drone footage is an almost strangely beautiful sight to see,” the caption of the video read.

In the meantime, as soon as the video was shared, it left a large section of users stunned and astonished. People took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “wowee…..”, while another person wrote, “THIS is so stunning to see…..”

“Utterly spectacular,” a third user commented. “This is real life straight from the day after tomorrow movie,” another person wrote.

So far, the video has amassed thousands of views and also grabbed several likes and comments.

Weather conditions in the US

As the country battles difficult weather conditions following a monster winter storm, it has also affected several people and has so far left over 60 people dead in weather-related incidents.

While the winter storm has affected the normal lives of the people, the conditions are expected to improve in the coming days now.

