Watch: Leaders of BRICS nations and friendly nations gather for family photo

Leaders of BRICS nations and friendly nations gathered for a family photo after BRICS summit ended in Johannesburg, South Africa.

#WATCH | Johannesburg, South Africa | Leaders of BRICS nations and friendly nations gather for a family photo. pic.twitter.com/9saI4dQwXc — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2023

Earlier, today Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India has always supported the expansion of BRICS and believes that adding new members will strengthen it as an organisation.

Listing out the outcome of 15th BRICS Summit in Johannaesburg, South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking prior to PM Modi, announced that the bloc has reached an agreement to invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE to become full members of BRICS.

“The membership will come into effect from January 2024,” he added.

Hailing the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, PM Modi said that it is a matter of pride for India that this achievement is being accepted as an achievement for all of humanity

“…On behalf of India, its people and our scientists, I thank the scientists and the world’s scientific community for their wishes on this historic moment…,” said the Prime Minister.