Doorbell cameras have emerged as one of the most useful things in today’s time, thanks to those cameras recording some interesting activities and sometimes also having evidence of any accident or major happening in one’s neighbourhood. While doorbell cameras usually help to record nearby activities in the area, a camera in the US state of Texas has managed to capture a meteor crash right from the exact moment. While the video doesn’t show the place of the crash, a loud sound can be heard from the neighbourhood as the meteor hit the ground, as later confirmed by NASA.

Shared on Twitter by a user, the video footage of the doorbell camera opens by showing an empty yard with no one around except for a few birds. It was shortly after this when a loud explosion can be heard, leaving the birds startled as they flew away immediately.

Another video in the series also shows the explosion from another angle where the house can be seen shaking as a result of the crash.

Notably, the development was also confirmed by the American space organisation adding that a meteor weighing roughly 1,000 pounds (454 kg) meteor crashed near McAllen, Texas on 15 February 2023 after turning into an atmospheric fireball. “Meteor speed was about 27,000 miles per hour and it had an energy of 8 tons of TNT. Broke into fragments at an altitude of 21 miles,” the statement further added.

Notably, this is not the first time when a doorbell camera has recorded such an astronomical phenomenon. Earlier in January this year, a meteor streaking across the night sky of Uniontown in Pennsylvania, US was also captured on a couple’s doorbell camera. A similar instance was also reported at the same time in Midlands on 9 January 2023. The same was confirmed by the Met Office.

