Watch | Labrador raising three abandoned tiger cubs leaves internet in awe

A video of a Labrador taking care of three abandoned tiger cubs is a recent addition to this list. The clip, which was shot in China, shows the three cubs playing around the dog while she looks on.

According to the video, the mother of the cubs refused to feed them soon after their birth. The clip shows the three cubs tumbling and climbing over the dog. The Labrador has been taking care of the little ones after their mother rejected them.

Because you want to see a lab doggy take care of baby rescue tigers

pic.twitter.com/qmKnyO4Fzi — A Piece of Nature (@apieceofnature) May 15, 2022

The video was shared with the caption “Because you want to see a lab doggy take care of baby rescue tigers”. It has over 1.15 lakh views till date.

Several users praised the video and admitted that they really did want to see something wholesome like this.

Of course I wanted to see that! — Miss Flangerhanger (@TitaBon68198369) May 15, 2022

Unbelievable but ❤️ is like that. You love because you can — Strange&Wonder (@SKalraj) May 15, 2022

Others, however, were concerned about why the tiger abandoned her cubs.

Why did the mother refuse to feed them — wendy‍♀️ (@wendycardenb) May 15, 2022

Some were concerned if the dog would become food for the cubs later on.

I would be concerned thst in a few years the dog may become dinner! — Jmaumie159 (@AumonierJohn) May 15, 2022

According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority, tiger cubs can be abandoned by their mother due to several reasons including the inability of the mother to feed them and some weakness or birth defect in the babies. Cubs can also be abandoned in the wild due to poaching, death of the mother, internecine combat among different tigers, other natural causes and so on.

This is not the first video of tigers that has left social media users delighted. Recently viewers were stunned to see a tiger jump off a rescue boat and swim towards land. The scene reminded many of the 2012 film Life of Pi, where the tiger leaves the main character at the end of their journey without a backward glance.