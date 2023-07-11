WATCH: King Charles escorts 'confused' Biden as he starts talking to Windsor Castle guard

King Charles displayed a momentary loss of patience as he attempted to move President Joe Biden during their meeting at Windsor Castle on Monday.

During their inspection of the Welsh Guards, Charles tried to encourage Biden to continue walking while he conversed with one of the guards. However, the US President remained standing and continued his conversation, despite Charles’ attempts to keep the momentum.

Watch:

Following this incident, Charles appeared to direct his frustration towards the guard before walking away alongside the president.

The 80-year-old President was also seen putting his hand on Charles’ back as they walked around the quadrangle.

In addition, Biden held onto a handrail while ascending the stage for the performance of the Star Spangled Banner, causing Charles to wait for his SUV to pass through the castle.

Despite these moments, both individuals maintained a pleasant environment, exchanging smiles and jokes during the formal proceedings. They guided each other around the castle grounds before engaging in discussions on climate change.

Biden’s visit to London lasted only 24 hours, prompting speculation about the absence of a full British state visit. He spent a mere 42 minutes having tea with PM Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street.

In May, President Biden faced criticism for skipping Charles’ Coronation and instead sending First Lady Jill and granddaughter Finnegan. Additionally, his June speech raised eyebrows when he concluded it with the phrase “God save the Queen, man.”

The last formal talks between President Biden and Charles took place during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November 2021.

With inputs from agencies