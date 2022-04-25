Watch: Kangaroo enters bar in Australia, here's how internet reacted

In a video that went viral on social media, a kangaroo is seen walking casually into a bar in Australia

Imagine sipping some alcohol at a bar and you suddenly spot an animal from the woods as you enjoy your drink. Weird right? That's exactly what happened at a bar in Australia.

The video was initially shared on TikTok by @pennywittenbaker and later grabbed everyone’s attention on Instagram. The video shows a kangaroo entering and exiting the bar. However, the visitors in the bar are not shocked by Kangaroo’s presence.

Have a look at the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CcAEUpYDdor/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

According to a report in The Free Press Journal, the pub is located within the John Forrest National Park and witnesses such incidents on a regular basis

The video has garnered more than 85,000 likes and 2 million views so far. Reacting to the video, a user was amused at the fact how people let the Kangaroo to have a look around the bar.

Another wrote that it was crazy how no one at the bar freaked out. A user even questioned if this had really happened.

Interestingly, kangaroo is the national animal of Australia. It also appears on the country's coat of arms and part of its currency and serves as a logo for some of the popular australian companies including Qantas and the Royal Australian Air Force's roundel.

Since the animal is so significant to Australian culture and the national image, it finds its place in a lot of pop culture references.

Recently, a white kangaroo was spotted in Queensland outback and a woman living in the area was stunned after catching a glimpse of the animal.

The photos of the kangaroo were posted on the Facebook page of Outback Pioneers and went viral in no time.