WATCH: Joe Biden calls Donald Trump 'maybe future US president', gets booed

Washington: US President Joe Biden who unveiled the budget blueprint got resounding boo’s from the crowd – not for his proposals – but for referring to his predecessor Donald Trump as the “maybe future president” of the country.

Recalling a “big fight” between Trump and him during the 2020 US President election campaign, Biden said: “I was running for office at the time, and you may remember that I had a big fight with the former president and maybe future president,” the US President said referring to Republican Donald Trump.

“Bless be Father,” Biden said, while making the sign of the cross.

The clip from the event in which Biden referred to his potential rival Trump in the 2024 US President election as “maybe future president” has gone viral.

Biden describes Trump as “the former president and maybe the future president.” pic.twitter.com/FDnMLSPKpg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 9, 2023

'Good friend' Trump

After resounding boo's from the people, Biden continued with his speech, remembering the "big fight" he had with Trump.

"The big fight you may remember going on was with our good friend, the former president, who decided to fire all the inspector generals," Biden said.

"I said, ‘You shouldn’t do that.’ Well, guess what? Now we’re finding out there are billions of [Covid-19 relief] dollars were stolen." the US President added.

During his speech in Philadelphia, Biden jokingly said: "As you can tell, I’ve only been around a few years — like 400,” after declaring he would “never been more optimistic about America’s future than I am today.”

Biden, 80-year-old, is the oldest president in the US history. He is gearing up for a contest against the 76-year-old Trump in the next election.

Biden would be 86 if he gets elected and completes a full second term.

On Thursday, Biden unveiled a $6.9 trillion budget and challenged Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to detail his own plan.

The White House has persistently emphasised Biden’s "intentions" to run for re-election, but the US President has not formally announced his bid for re-election.

Meanwhile, in November last year, Trump announced that he would be contesting for the 2024 Republican nomination for President.

