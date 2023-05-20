WATCH: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida welcomes PM Modi at G7 Summit
PM Modi said that at the G7 Summit, he will discuss global changes and challenges in areas like energy and digital technology
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Saturday at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima.
PM Modi arrived in Japan yesterday to attend the Group of Seven Leaders Summit in Hiroshima where he has been invited as a guest.
Watch the video here:
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed by Japanese PM Fumio Kishida as he arrives at the venue of #G7Summit in Hiroshima. pic.twitter.com/3E9h8pzdjB
Related Articles
— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
As part of his three-nation tour, PM Modi will also visit Papua New Guinea and Australia after attending the G7 summit. During his visit, PM Modi is likely to have a series of bilateral meetings with various world leaders including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
He also unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima on Saturday.
‘Will amplify the voices of Global South’
In an exclusive interview with Nikkei Asia, PM Modi said that he will “amplify the voices and concerns of the Global South” at the Group of Seven Summit”.
Modi said that at the G7 Summit, he will discuss global changes and challenges in areas like energy and digital technology.
“I will emphasize India’s role as a reliable partner in addressing these challenges,” the prime minister said.
He added that India’s role on the global stage will “resonate strongly at the meeting.”
India is not a member of the Group of Seven but has been invited by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who has time and again expressed his own conviction in strengthening ties with the Global South.
“We now see a growing convergence in our political, strategic, security, and economic interests,” Modi said.
Although India has maintained a nuclear stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it has repeatedly called for peace and told Russia’s Putin that “today’s era is not an era of war.”
When asked if India will act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, he said, “India stands on the side of peace, and will remain firmly there. We are committed to supporting those who face challenges in meeting their basic needs, especially in the face of rising costs of food, fuel, and fertilizers. We maintain communication with both Russia and Ukraine.”
“Cooperation and collaboration should define our times, not conflict,” he added.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
G7 Summit: France, Japan vow to strengthen ties, develop 'exceptional partnership'
Both Japan and France agreed to instruct their respective militaries to make a permanent framework that would improve the administrative, legal, and political procedures to conduct joint military exercises
'Japan-US alliance foundation of peace in Indo-Pacific': Biden, Kishida agree to work closely to deter China's threat
A statement released by the Japanese Foreign Ministry said that the two leaders also exchanged views on regional issues. They also emphasised that any attempt to thwart the status quo of the Indo-Pacific region must not be tolerated
Ukraine War: Japan called out by Canada over imports of Russian seafood & energy
Seafood comprises 9 per cent of Japan's total imports from Russia, on which it relies heavily for items such as sea urchin and frozen crab.