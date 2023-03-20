WATCH: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida tries golgappes with PM Modi in New Delhi

World

He was accompanied by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi who shared a video of Kishida trying gol gappes on Facebook

PM Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida tries golgappes in New Delhi on 20 March 2023.

New Delhi: Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida tried famous Indian delicacies including gol gappes during a visit to the Buddha Jayanti Park here on Monday.

He was accompanied by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi who shared a video of Kishida trying gol gappes on Facebook with the caption “My friend Japan PM Fumio Kishida enjoyed Gol-Gappas.”

A video by news agency ANI showed the Japanese PM also trying lassi and aam panna.

