WATCH: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida tries golgappes with PM Modi in New Delhi

New Delhi: Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida tried famous Indian delicacies including gol gappes during a visit to the Buddha Jayanti Park here on Monday.

He was accompanied by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi who shared a video of Kishida trying gol gappes on Facebook with the caption “My friend Japan PM Fumio Kishida enjoyed Gol-Gappas.”

A video by news agency ANI showed the Japanese PM also trying lassi and aam panna.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida visit Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. The Japanese PM also tried Gol Gappe, Lassi and Aam Panna here. (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/sC3khaR31v — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.