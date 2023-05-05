WATCH: Jaishankar calls Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto 'terror industry's promoter & spokesperson'
On Bhutto's comments on tackling terrorism, Jaishankar said 'Pakistan's credibility in dealing with is depleting even faster than their forex reserves'
Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on Friday called his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari a “promoter, justifier and a spokesperson” of the terrorism industry.
On Bhutto Zardari’s comments on tackling terrorism, Jaishankar said Pakistan’s credibility in dealing with is depleting even faster than their forex reserves.
Asked whether there could be talks between India and Pakistan on combating the menace, the external affairs minister said, “Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism to discuss terrorism.”
“As a promoter, justifier and spokesperson of a terrorism industry which is the mainstay of Pakistan, Mr Bhutto Zardari’s positions were called out: EAM Dr S Jaishankar#bilawalbhuttozardari #bilawalbhutto #sjaishankar #scomeet pic.twitter.com/QNWdRR89p5
— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 5, 2023
Jaishankar also asserted that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and will” always be part of India.
The external affairs minister said Bhutto Zardari came to India as foreign minister of an SCO member state and it is part of multilateral diplomacy. “Do not see it as anything more than that,” he added.
On the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Jaishankar said it was made very clear that connectivity is good for progress, but it cannot violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.
He said as a foreign minister of an SCO member state, Bhutto Zardari was treated accordingly.
With inputs from agencies
