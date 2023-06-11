WATCH: Italian Special Force's dramatic rescue of Turkish Cargo Ship after Syrian migrants hijacked it with knives

Italian authorities apprehended 15 migrants who reportedly hijacked a Turkish cargo ship with ‘just knives’ in the Mediterranean Sea.

The ship, which belonged to a Turkish company and served as a vehicle transporter, saw its crew rescued after Italian special forces conducted a daring operation to board the ship off the coast of Italy.

The asylum seekers, originating from Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq, managed to sneak in the Galatea Seaways vessel before it departed from Turkey earlier this week.

During the voyage, the crew discovered several stowaways hiding among the vehicles on the ship.

The situation escalated when these individuals brandished knives and threatened the crew, attempting to seize control of the vessel.

Despite the migrants’ efforts to take some crew members hostage, the ship’s captain successfully transmitted a distress signal, alerting authorities in Ankara who promptly notified the Italian military.

Guido Marco, Italy’s Defence Minister, informed the media, “The stowaways utilized what appeared to be dagger-like weapons to intimidate the crew.”

The Galatea Seaways, located approximately 90 miles off the coast of Italy, became the target of a hijacking incident. In response, Italy swiftly deployed highly skilled special forces via two helicopters and several support vessels to reclaim control of the ship.

A gripping video captured from one of the helicopters showcased troops descending on ropes onto the cargo vessel’s deck.

After a grueling operation that lasted nearly seven hours, the special forces successfully regained command of the ship and apprehended all the hijackers.

Some of the hijackers had decamped deep into the ship, adding to the complexity of the operation.

Authorities confirmed the safe release of all 22 crew members, noting that while they were “understandably traumatized by their ordeal,” none of them sustained serious injuries.

This incident is part of a growing trend of migrants attempting to covertly board merchant vessels bound for Europe, although most cases do not escalate into hostage situations.

In a similar event in October 2020, UK special forces detained seven stowaways who had seized an oil tanker near the Isle of Wight. After a tense ten-hour standoff, the crew of the Nave Andromeda alerted authorities that the group had tried to take control of the vessel.

