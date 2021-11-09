Watch Italian skier Markus Eder show off his skiing moves in 'The Ultimate Run'

The 10-minute clip, released by the principal sponsor of the video, Red Bull, features the 31-year old Olympian zipping through the snowy landscape of Switzerland

Social media users were left stunned by Markus Eder, after he maneuvered from Switzerland’s Zermatt town through ice slopes, caves and crevasses to complete a ski journey. A video of the same, titled The Ultimate Run has been released on the internet and has gone viral.

Eder had been visualising the project since 2015, and believed that the route would take his skills, and freestyle skiing, to the next level.

The video features Eder starting off from the peaks of Zermatt. The 31-year-old Italian skier than glides down the snowy peaks to the valley of Luttach. The clip features Eder jumping off ice cliffs, shredding his way through massive glacial blocks and steering through caves to arrive at his chosen destination. Watch the video here:

The video has impressed social media users, with several commenting that The Ultimate Run was the coolest video they had ever seen. Many users praised Eder and his team for filming the thrilling video, while some were left mesmerised by the cinematography and scenes of the video. The clip has garnered over a million views till date.

The clip was filmed for over 90 days by Legs of Steel, an Innsbruck-based company. The Italian skier had approached Legs of Steel after he won the Freeride World Tour in 2019. The group toured Eder’s home region of Klausberg, Italy and various other locations to figure out the best locations to film The Ultimate Run.

For Eder, the project was the unification of everything he had done in his life as a professional skier. The Olympian added that the project did take a toll on his mind and body and thanked everyone associated with the short film.

Eder has also said that the biggest challenge for him was that he was the only skier involved in the project, which placed a lot of pressure on him.

The completion of The Ultimate Run by Eder is equivalent to winning Olympic medals in the 100 metres, 5,000 metres and 1,500 metres track and field races.