Watch: Israeli swimmers perform on Madhuri Dixit's ‘Aaja Nachle’ at Tokyo Olympics
Excited Indian fans have praised and thanked the Israeli duo for adding an element of Bollywood to the Tokyo Olympics
The ongoing Tokyo Olympics event is winning hearts every day for one reason or another. The recent one to top the list for desi netizens is a performance on the title track of Aaja Nachle, which featured Madhuri Dixit.
Yes, you heard it right! Israeli swimmers Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky delivered a fantastic performance and grabbed attention on social media after they performed on Aaja Nachle song. They were competing in the Artistic Swimming Duet Free Routine Preliminary event at the Aquatics Centre when they were captured performing on the Bollywood track.
In the 15-seconds video, the swimmers are spotted perfectly synchronising and coordinating on the music track that is making headlines now. According to reports, Blecher and Bobritsky's Olympic routine placed them in 16th position, out of the 22 teams who participated in the free routine.
Watch the videos here:
Thank you so much Team Israel for this!!! You have no idea how excited I was to hear and see this!! AAJA NACHLE!!! #ArtisticSwimming #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/lZ5mUq1qZP
— (@AnneDanam) August 4, 2021
After the news about the same went viral, Twitter users took to social media to express their excitement. Among the people worldwide, Indian fans were in all praise for the Israeli duo and many thanked them for adding an element of Bollywood to the Tokyo Olympics while few tagged Madhuri Dixit asking if she had seen the clip.
The Israeli duo was reportedly fighting it out at the competition to seek a place for the final of the women's duet technical routine event. However, they could not qualify for the summit clash.
For the unversed, in the Olympics, the artistic swimming event consists of a free routine style dance, which lasts for up to three to four minutes. Meanwhile, a technical routine involves five designated movements, which last for a maximum of 2.50 minutes. In this category, the participants are scored and recorded on the basis of synchronisation, unique technique, and choreography.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Shuttler PV Sindhu's road to women's singles bronze
We take a look at the badminton star PV Sindhu's journey over the past two years leading to the Tokyo Games, where she eventually clinched a bronze medal in the women's singles.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Lovlina Borgohain's road to assuring a medal in her maiden Games
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has assured India their second medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Here's looking back at her road to Tokyo medal.
Tokyo Olympics 2020, Form Guide: Tracking boxer Satish Kumar's performances over last two years
Firstpost.com takes a quick look at the performances of Satish Kumar, the first Indian boxer in the +91kg super heavyweight category to qualify for the Games, over the past two years, and charts his journey towards securing an Olympic berth.