Excited Indian fans have praised and thanked the Israeli duo for adding an element of Bollywood to the Tokyo Olympics

The ongoing Tokyo Olympics event is winning hearts every day for one reason or another. The recent one to top the list for desi netizens is a performance on the title track of Aaja Nachle, which featured Madhuri Dixit.

Yes, you heard it right! Israeli swimmers Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky delivered a fantastic performance and grabbed attention on social media after they performed on Aaja Nachle song. They were competing in the Artistic Swimming Duet Free Routine Preliminary event at the Aquatics Centre when they were captured performing on the Bollywood track.

In the 15-seconds video, the swimmers are spotted perfectly synchronising and coordinating on the music track that is making headlines now. According to reports, Blecher and Bobritsky's Olympic routine placed them in 16th position, out of the 22 teams who participated in the free routine.

After the news about the same went viral, Twitter users took to social media to express their excitement. Among the people worldwide, Indian fans were in all praise for the Israeli duo and many thanked them for adding an element of Bollywood to the Tokyo Olympics while few tagged Madhuri Dixit asking if she had seen the clip.

The Israeli duo was reportedly fighting it out at the competition to seek a place for the final of the women's duet technical routine event. However, they could not qualify for the summit clash.

For the unversed, in the Olympics, the artistic swimming event consists of a free routine style dance, which lasts for up to three to four minutes. Meanwhile, a technical routine involves five designated movements, which last for a maximum of 2.50 minutes. In this category, the participants are scored and recorded on the basis of synchronisation, unique technique, and choreography.