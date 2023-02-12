Watch: Israel police seal Jerusalem attacker's family home

Jerusalem: Security personnel sealed up the family home of a Palestinian man who careened his car into a Jerusalem bus stop, killing three Israelis and injuring several others, Israeli police said Sunday.

Police released a video showing police and soldiers welding the doors and windows of the apartment in east Jerusalem shut.

Terror attack in Jerusalem: Police officers quickly arrived at the scene of the attack and neutralized the terrorist, a resident of Isawiya (31) pic.twitter.com/UEHE8eYuqO — Israel Police (@israelpolice) February 10, 2023

The action came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the dwelling sealed immediately after the Friday attack.

It was the first step ahead of the possible demolition of the apartment.

Three Israelis, including brothers aged 8 and 6, were killed Friday when Palestinian driver Hussein Qaraqa careened into a bus stop in the east Jerusalem settlement of Ramot.

Asher and Yaakov Paley’s father was one of five people injured in the incident. Qaraqa, 32, was killed by police at the scene.

Police had arrested and interrogated Qaraqa’s family almost immediately after he carried out Friday’s deadly attack. It said that a court had extended the detention of his two brothers and that the investigation was ongoing.

1/4 Terror attack in Jerusalem: Around 13:27 a car driver was speeding towards the Golda Meir-Mintz intersection at the exit from the Ramot neighborhood in the direction of Givat Ze'ev, and rammed innocent people who were waiting at the bus station pic.twitter.com/bM6vVnZR5b — Israel Police (@israelpolice) February 10, 2023

Qaraqa’s family said he had been diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder and had been released from a hospital just two days before the incident.

Israel says demolishing Palestinian attackers’ homes serves as a deterrent meant to prevent future attacks. But human rights groups say the practice amounts to collective punishment and leaves relatives who had nothing to do

with the attack homeless.

Israel: Car ramming terror attack in Jerusalem; A 6 year old kid and a man in his 20's killed and four others injured. Terrorist hussein qaraqa shot dead and his house sealed and wife arrested. Meanwhile Palestine is celebrating murder of 6 year old Israeli kid pic.twitter.com/7DBC4lqUPa — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 10, 2023

Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians seek east Jerusalem, captured by

Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, as capital of a future state.

