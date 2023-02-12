World

Watch: Israel police seal Jerusalem attacker's family home

Three Israelis, including brothers aged 8 and 6, were killed Friday when Palestinian driver Hussein Qaraqa careened into a bus stop in the east Jerusalem settlement of Ramot

FP Staff February 12, 2023 15:10:04 IST
Ultra-Orthodox Jews mourn over the body of 8-year-old child Asher Menahem Paley after he died of injuries suffered a day before in a car-ramming attack by a Palestinian man during his funeral in Jerusalem, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. A Palestinian man plowed a car into a crowded bus stop in east Jerusalem on Friday, killing two more people, including Paley's six-year-old brother, and injuring five others before being shot and killed, Israeli police said. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Jerusalem: Security personnel sealed up the family home of a Palestinian man who careened his car into a Jerusalem bus stop, killing three Israelis and injuring several others, Israeli police said Sunday.

Police released a video showing police and soldiers welding the doors and windows of the apartment in east Jerusalem shut.

The action came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the dwelling sealed immediately after the Friday attack.

It was the first step ahead of the possible demolition of the apartment.

Three Israelis, including brothers aged 8 and 6, were killed Friday when Palestinian driver Hussein Qaraqa careened into a bus stop in the east Jerusalem settlement of Ramot.

Asher and Yaakov Paley’s father was one of five people injured in the incident. Qaraqa, 32, was killed by police at the scene.

Police had arrested and interrogated Qaraqa’s family almost immediately after he carried out Friday’s deadly attack. It said that a court had extended the detention of his two brothers and that the investigation was ongoing.

Qaraqa’s family said he had been diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder and had been released from a hospital just two days before the incident.

Israel says demolishing Palestinian attackers’ homes serves as a deterrent meant to prevent future attacks. But human rights groups say the practice amounts to collective punishment and leaves relatives who had nothing to do
with the attack homeless.

Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians seek east Jerusalem, captured by

Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, as capital of a future state.

Updated Date: February 12, 2023 15:10:04 IST

