WATCH: Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to Hamas missiles

Gaza City: Israel launched air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday after terrorists based in Palestine fired missiles into the Jewish state.

News agency AP quoted officials from the Israeli military as saying said the airstrikes targeted a weapons manufacturing facility and an underground tunnel belonging to Hamas, the militant group that has controlled Gaza since 2007.

The Israeli military said that Hamas militants based in Palestine fired more missiles into Israel while warplanes were hitting the Gaza sites.

No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the Saturday evening rocket, which landed in an open area near the Gaza-Israel fence. The border has been quiet since August’s three-day blitz between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a powerful Gaza group that is smaller than the dominant Hamas.

Hamas and other factions have largely honored the unofficial understandings that have kept the situation in the impoverished territory calm in exchange for thousands of Israeli work permits. Israel and Egypt maintain a blockade on Gaza to prevent Hamas from stocking up weapons.

“The strike overnight continues the progress to impede the force build-up” of Hamas, the Israeli army said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.