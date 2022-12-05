WATCH: Israel launches air strikes on Gaza in response to Hamas missiles
The Israeli military said that Hamas militants based in Palestine fired more missiles into Israel while warplanes were hitting the Gaza sites
Gaza City: Israel launched air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday after terrorists based in Palestine fired missiles into the Jewish state.
News agency AP quoted officials from the Israeli military as saying said the airstrikes targeted a weapons manufacturing facility and an underground tunnel belonging to Hamas, the militant group that has controlled Gaza since 2007.
The Israeli military said that Hamas militants based in Palestine fired more missiles into Israel while warplanes were hitting the Gaza sites.
Israeli warplanes bombing #Gaza this evening…#GazaUnderAttack #Palestine pic.twitter.com/0vhLg7DLJs
— Asif Raza Khan (@AsifKha00122917) December 5, 2022
No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the Saturday evening rocket, which landed in an open area near the Gaza-Israel fence. The border has been quiet since August’s three-day blitz between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a powerful Gaza group that is smaller than the dominant Hamas.
Hamas and other factions have largely honored the unofficial understandings that have kept the situation in the impoverished territory calm in exchange for thousands of Israeli work permits. Israel and Egypt maintain a blockade on Gaza to prevent Hamas from stocking up weapons.
“The strike overnight continues the progress to impede the force build-up” of Hamas, the Israeli army said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Israel recalls 'shared pain' with India on 26/11 Mumbai attacks anniversary
The attacks, which drew widespread global condemnation, began on 26 November and lasted until 29 November 2008. A total of 166 people died in the attack, including six Jews. All of the six were killed at the Nariman House, popularly also known as the Chabad House
Jerusalem: One dead, at least 14 injured in twin bus stop blasts
The first explosion occurred near a bus stop on the edge of the city, where commuters usually crowd waiting for buses. The second went off in Ramot, a neighborhood in the city's north
Will support Israel in case of war with Iran, says US
With Benjamin Netanyahu - who is known as a hawk on affairs concerning Palestine - being elected as the new prime minister of Israel, there is widespread concern that a fresh round of hostilities between Iran and Israel may be in the offing