The man who said singing is 'haram' (sin according to some interpretations of Islamic religious text), was told to concentrate on the real problems plaguing the country

A man was recently caught shouting and harassing a woman in Iran because she was singing in public. The man, however, was instantly schooled by a group of people present at the scene for trying to disturb the peace in the country. A video of the incident is currently going viral, and has also become a talking point on social media.

Shared by Iranian journalist Messiah Alinejad, the video shows a group of people defending a woman who was harassed by a man for simply singing in public. Take a look at the post here:

This verbal altercation took place in Iran. A morality police agent harassed a woman for singing. He told her singing is a sin for women. Yet, ordinary Iranians got united to protect the woman & asked her to continue singing Taliban has banned singing too#MyCameraIsMyWeapon pic.twitter.com/F56Hcawp2t — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 26, 2021

In the video, a woman can be seen playing a guitar and singing on the street. Seconds later, a man approaches her and stops her from singing. Meanwhile, another woman intervenes and asks the man why women were prohibited to sing in public. He then replies that singing is 'haram', meaning sin. The man further states that the woman can continue singing, but not in public places.

To defend the woman, a crowd instantly gathered at the scene and advised the man to focus on other problems that are taking place in the country. Furthermore, the crowd asked the woman to continue singing as they cheered for her.

Since being shared, this video has garnered a lot of attention on social media, there were many who echoed the sentiments of the people.