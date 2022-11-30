Watch: Iranians celebrate football team's loss at FIFA World Cup

Tehran: The Iran national football team’s defeat to the US in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 triggered unusual celebrations in parts of Iran where people came out on streets to celebrate and even waved the American flag. The comes amid the ongoing nationwide anti-hijab protests in Iran.

In multiple videos going viral on social media, locals in Iran can be seen celebrating the loss of their national football team against the US.

Iran is a country where people are very passionate about football. Now they are out in the streets in the city of Sanandaj & celebrate the loss of their football team against US.

They don’t want the government use sport to normalize its murderous regime.pic.twitter.com/EMh8mREsQn pic.twitter.com/MqpxQZqT20 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 29, 2022

Protests in Iran

Iranian security forces have killed at least 448 people in a crackdown on protests that began in mid-September, over half in ethnic minority regions, a rights group said on Tuesday.

Of the 448 people confirmed to have been killed, 60 were children aged under 18, including nine girls, and 29 women, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) group said.

It said 16 people were killed by security forces in the past week alone, of whom 12 were slain in Kurdish-populated areas where protests have been particularly intense. The toll has also risen after the deaths of people killed in previous weeks were verified and included, it added. The toll only includes citizens killed in the crackdown and not members of the security forces.

The protests erupted after the September 16 death of Kurdish Iranian Mahsa Amini who had been arrested by the Tehran morality police and have become the biggest challenge to the regime since the 1979 revolution.

(With inputs from agencies)

