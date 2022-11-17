World

WATCH: Iranian protesters burn down official's house, capture municipal building

According to several social media posts, a large crowd of people participated in the burial ceremony of Salar Mujawar, who was shot and killed in the protests

FP Staff November 17, 2022 18:55:54 IST
An unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Mahsa Amini’s hometown of Saqez. AFP

New Delhi: Protesters set ablaze an official’s house and captured the municipal building in Bukan city in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province, according to several social media posts.

Several social media posts showed demonstrations in the city which is mainly populated by Kurds. Nationwide protests began in Iran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the infamous morality police.

Amini was of Kurdish origin.

With inputs from agencies

