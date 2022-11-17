WATCH: Iranian protestors burn down official's house, capture municipal building
According to several social media posts, a large crowd of people participated in the burial ceremony of Salar Mujawar, who was shot and killed in the protests
New Delhi: Protesters set ablaze an official’s house and captured the municipal building in Bukan city in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province, according to several social media posts.
November 17 – Bukan, northwest #Iran
Protesters have set ablaze the home of a local regime mercenary, according to activists. Reports indicate protesters have stormed and taken control of the municipality office.#IranRevolution2022#بوکانpic.twitter.com/qLHRZmHg0M
— People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) November 17, 2022
According to several social media posts, a large crowd of people participated in the burial ceremony of Salar Mujawar, who was shot and killed in the protests.
A large crowd of people has participated in the burial ceremony of Salar Mujawar, who was shot and killed in Bukan uprisings yesterday.The repressive forces have fled from the place, and people have blocked the road from Mahabad to Bukan. #JinaAmini#IranRevolution2022 pic.twitter.com/FlMso47A4V
— Hengaw Organization for Human Rights (@Hengaw_English) November 17, 2022
Several social media posts showed demonstrations in the city which is mainly populated by Kurds. Nationwide protests began in Iran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the infamous morality police.
Amini was of Kurdish origin.
