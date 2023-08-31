WATCH: Indians in London demand repatriation of baby Ariha to India

The Indian community members in London on Wednesday assembled to demand the repatriation of baby Ariha to India.

In a video posted on news agency ANI, Indians, mostly children, can be seen appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help reunite baby Ariha Shah, currently in German state services custody, with her Indian parents.

“Modi ji ask Germany to send Ariha back home to India, Germany send Ariha home,” they can be seen chanting.

Waving the tricolour and holding banners reading, the kids along with their parents made an appeal for the two-year-old toddler to be returned to her parents Bhavesh and Dhara Shah.

The parents have been fighting for their daughter since September 2021, when the German authorities intervened amid allegations of harassment.

Ariha, a Jain Gujarati baby girl, was born in Berlin while her father was posted in Germany on a work visa as a software engineer. The paternal grandmother accidentally injured the baby when the parents took her to hospital. They were later accused of sexual assault and the baby was removed from their custody.

While a criminal investigation was closed without charge in February last year, the baby is yet to be returned to the parents after Berlin Child Services filed a civil custody case.

