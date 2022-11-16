WATCH: Indian Navy warships in action during Exercise Malabar 22 off Japan coast
Exercise Malabar 22, which culminated on November 15, witnessed maritime exercises and drills by warships, aircraft and submarines from India, Japan, USA and Australia
Exercise Malabar 22: The Indian Navy’s indigenous stealth frigate INS Shivalik and ASW corvette INS Kamorta led by Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla participated in the Exercise Malabar 22 naval war games off Yokosuka, Japan.
Exercise Malabar 22, which culminated on November 15, witnessed maritime exercises and drills by warships, aircraft and submarines from India, Japan, USA and Australia.
This was the 26th edition of Exercise Malabar 22. The sea phase of the maritime drills witnessed high-tempo exercises between participating platforms in multiple domains. These included complex surface, sub-surface and air operations, including live firing drills.
#IndianNavy's indigenous stealth frigate #INSShivalik & ASW corvette #INSKamorta led by RAdm Sanjay Bhalla #FOCEF participated in #MALABAR22 off Yokosuka Japan.
Warships, aircraft & submarines from 🇮🇳 🇯🇵 🇺🇸& 🇦🇺engaged in adv #MaritimeEx & drills which culminated on #15Nov 22. pic.twitter.com/OAXTbwjxh8
— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 16, 2022
Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, the Eastern Fleet Commander, also conducted operational discussions with Commander, US Seventh Fleet and Commander Escort Force 3 (JMSDF) as part of Exercise Malabar 22.
INS Shivalik and INS Kamorta had arrived at Yokosuka, Japan on November 2 for participating in the International Fleet Review (IFR) at Sagami Bay off Yokosuka on November 6. The IFR marked the 70th anniversary of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
25 years of INS Delhi: How the Delhi class destroyer catalysed transformation of Indian Navy into a blue water force
As INS Delhi completes 25 years of existence today, it is also a testimony to India's warship-building prowess overcoming all odds external and internal and setting itself firmly on the path of Atmanirbharta
In numbers: Know India's military might over belligerent Pakistan
Although India had achieved conventional military superiority over Pakistan several decades ago, the Indian government under PM Narendra Modi has focussed on upgrading the fighting capability of the Indian armed forces over the past few years
India on alert as another Chinese spy ship enters Indian Ocean
The Chinese spy ship Yuan Wang 6 has reached the Indian Ocean at the exact time when India is about to conduct another test of the Agni missile. It is being speculated in some quarters that on November 12, China is going to launch a satellite which will be monitored by the Yuan Wang 6