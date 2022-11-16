WATCH: Indian Navy warships in action during Exercise Malabar 22 off Japan coast

Exercise Malabar 22: The Indian Navy’s indigenous stealth frigate INS Shivalik and ASW corvette INS Kamorta led by Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla participated in the Exercise Malabar 22 naval war games off Yokosuka, Japan.

Exercise Malabar 22, which culminated on November 15, witnessed maritime exercises and drills by warships, aircraft and submarines from India, Japan, USA and Australia.

This was the 26th edition of Exercise Malabar 22. The sea phase of the maritime drills witnessed high-tempo exercises between participating platforms in multiple domains. These included complex surface, sub-surface and air operations, including live firing drills.

Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, the Eastern Fleet Commander, also conducted operational discussions with Commander, US Seventh Fleet and Commander Escort Force 3 (JMSDF) as part of Exercise Malabar 22.

INS Shivalik and INS Kamorta had arrived at Yokosuka, Japan on November 2 for participating in the International Fleet Review (IFR) at Sagami Bay off Yokosuka on November 6. The IFR marked the 70th anniversary of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.