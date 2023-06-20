World

WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in New York

Modi's three-day visit to the US from June 21-23 will also include an address to the Indian-American community at Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC

Ayndrila Banerjee June 20, 2023 23:11:13 IST
WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in New York

Image courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and cheerful welcome at New York’s JFK airport.

The Indian diaspora who were eagerly waiting for PM Modi’s arrival cheered as he greeted everyone with ‘namaste’.

Modi arrived in the US on Tuesday for his historic maiden state visit.

PM Modi was invited by the US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The visit will commence in New York where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on 21 June.

Meanwhile, members of the Indian diaspora are also waiting at Lotte New York Palace Hotel where the prime minister will lodge.

Modi’s three-day visit to the US from June 21-23 will also include an address to the Indian-American community at Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC.

PM Modi will then travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on 22 June and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The PM will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on 22 June.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 20, 2023 23:25:12 IST