WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and cheerful welcome at New York’s JFK airport.

The Indian diaspora who were eagerly waiting for PM Modi’s arrival cheered as he greeted everyone with ‘namaste’.

#WATCH | Members of the Indian community cheerfully welcome PM Modi on his arrival in New York, US pic.twitter.com/8N0rx3hrhh — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

Modi arrived in the US on Tuesday for his historic maiden state visit.

PM Modi was invited by the US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The visit will commence in New York where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters on 21 June.

Meanwhile, members of the Indian diaspora are also waiting at Lotte New York Palace Hotel where the prime minister will lodge.

VIDEO | Members of the Indian diaspora waiting for PM Modi’s arrival at Lotte New York Palace Hotel.#PMModiUSVisit pic.twitter.com/pQ2rl2IYNE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2023

Modi’s three-day visit to the US from June 21-23 will also include an address to the Indian-American community at Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC.

PM Modi will then travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on 22 June and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The PM will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on 22 June.

