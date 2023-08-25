WATCH: Indian diaspora warmly greets PM Modi on his arrival in Greece

Indian diaspora members gathered outside Hotel Grande Bretagne in Athens, where PM Modi will stay during his one-day official visit, warmly greeted the Prime Minister on his arrival in Greece on Friday.

In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the excited Indian diaspora members are seen welcoming PM Modi with chants of ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Modi Modi’ as he walks past them.

He is also seen shaking hands and interacting with the diaspora members as some of them dance to the ‘dhol’ beats in the background.

“We feel great that PM Modi has come here. I am sure the PM’s visit to Greece will raise the name of the country here,” said an Indian businessman who has been in Greece for over two decades now.

“We have high expectations from PM Modi’s visit to Greece…He is a very good Prime Minister who listens to everyone,” said another member of the Indian community in Athens.

Earlier today, PM Modi touched down in Greece for talks with the European country’s top leadership to strengthen bilateral ties.

Modi arrived in Athens, the Greek capital, from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India’s relations with those countries.

PM Modi is here at the invitation of Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Later in the day, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that PM Modi will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“Thereafter, he will meet the President of Greece, hold talks with the Greek PM and meet with business leaders of both sides. Before departing, the Prime Minister will interact with the Indian community who are all excited to receive him after the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission,” he added.

The last high-level visit to Greece took place in September 1983 when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi travelled to the country.

India and Greece enjoy civilisational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with Prime Minister Mitsotakis to discuss ways to further deepen the relationship. He is also expected to meet President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

He will also interact with business leaders from both countries, as well as with the Indian community in Greece during his day-long visit.

