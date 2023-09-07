World

WATCH: Indian diaspora gives rousing welcome to PM Modi, had been waiting since 3 am at Jakarta hotel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Indonesia to attend the 18th East Asia Summit and 20th ASEAN-Indian Summit in the early hours of Thursday, received a grand welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Jakarta who had been waiting there since 3 am

FP Staff Last Updated:September 07, 2023 10:06:39 IST
WATCH: Indian diaspora gives rousing welcome to PM Modi, had been waiting since 3 am at Jakarta hotel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Indonesia to attend the 18th East Asia Summit and 20th ASEAN-Indian Summit in the early hours of Thursday, received a grand welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Jakarta who had been waiting there since 3 am.

Related Articles

WATCH:

WATCH: Indian diaspora warmly greets PM Modi on his arrival in Greece

WATCH:

Indian Diaspora in Athens expresses excitement, happiness on PM Modi’s visit to Greece

The Indian diaspora, waiting at the hotel, chanted “Modi, Modi,” “Humara Neta Kaisa Ho, Narendra Modiji Jaisa Ho…” and “Har Har Modi, Har Ghar Modi.”

“We are very excited to come here at 3 am and now we are waiting eagerly for our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” one of the members of the Indian diaspora said while waiting for PM Modi at the hotel.

Members of the Tamil Association said they were waiting at the hotel since 10:00 pm on Wednesday to welcome PM Modi.

“We are from the Tamil Association. We have been waiting here since 10:00 pm to welcome Modiji. Very happy to welcome him here. I am sure his visit will strengthen ties between India and Indonesia further. The whole community can see. We are excited to welcome him. Thank you so much for bringing him here,” another member of the Indian diaspora said.

Even children were waiting at the hotel to get a glimpse of PM Modi.

Members of the Indonesian community too welcomed PM Modi as he arrived at the hotel in Jakarta.

“We are here from the Indonesian Community that loves India. We are excited to meet PM Modi and to welcome him to Indonesia,” said members of the Indonesian diaspora.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: September 07, 2023 10:06:39 IST

TAGS:

also read

PM Modi to visit Indonesia next week for ASEAN, East Asia Summit
World

PM Modi to visit Indonesia next week for ASEAN, East Asia Summit

The forthcoming ASEAN-India Summit will be the first Summit since the elevation of ties between India and the Association of South East Asian Nations bloc of countries to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022

PM Modi attends ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta: Why this grouping matters
World

PM Modi attends ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta: Why this grouping matters

PM Narendra Modi called the ASEAN bloc the ‘central point’ of India's Act East Policy at the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta. After attending the East Asia Summit later, he will fly back to Delhi for the G20 Summit

'The 21st century is Asia's century': PM Modi at ASEAN Summit
World

'The 21st century is Asia's century': PM Modi at ASEAN Summit

Calling ASEAN an epicenter of growth, Modi said that the bloc plays a crucial role in global development