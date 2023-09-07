WATCH: Indian diaspora gives rousing welcome to PM Modi, had been waiting since 3 am at Jakarta hotel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Indonesia to attend the 18th East Asia Summit and 20th ASEAN-Indian Summit in the early hours of Thursday, received a grand welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Jakarta who had been waiting there since 3 am.

The Indian diaspora, waiting at the hotel, chanted “Modi, Modi,” “Humara Neta Kaisa Ho, Narendra Modiji Jaisa Ho…” and “Har Har Modi, Har Ghar Modi.”

“We are very excited to come here at 3 am and now we are waiting eagerly for our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” one of the members of the Indian diaspora said while waiting for PM Modi at the hotel.

Members of the Tamil Association said they were waiting at the hotel since 10:00 pm on Wednesday to welcome PM Modi.

“We are from the Tamil Association. We have been waiting here since 10:00 pm to welcome Modiji. Very happy to welcome him here. I am sure his visit will strengthen ties between India and Indonesia further. The whole community can see. We are excited to welcome him. Thank you so much for bringing him here,” another member of the Indian diaspora said.

Even children were waiting at the hotel to get a glimpse of PM Modi.

Members of the Indonesian community too welcomed PM Modi as he arrived at the hotel in Jakarta.

“We are here from the Indonesian Community that loves India. We are excited to meet PM Modi and to welcome him to Indonesia,” said members of the Indonesian diaspora.

With inputs from agencies