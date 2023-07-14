WATCH: Indian Air Force's Rafales participate in the flypast at Bastille Day parade
The parade witnessed a 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces marching alongside their French counterparts
Indian Air Force’s glorious Rafale fighter jets participated in France’s Bastille Day parade on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron watched the skyline.
Watch the video:
#WATCH | Indian Air Force’s Rafales participate in the flypast at Bastille Day parade in Paris, France pic.twitter.com/uYG1TJxC7z
— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023
Related Articles
July 14 is celebrated as the Fête Nationale Française, or the National Day in France. It is also known as Bastille Day as this day is the anniversary of Storming of the Bastille in 1789 during the French Revolution.
The parade witnessed a 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces marching alongside their French counterparts.
This year, India and France are celebrating 25 years of Strategic Partnership. The armies of both countries have been participating in joint exercises and sharing their experiences. Over the years, India and France have become reliable defence partners.
The Army contingent is being represented by Punjab Regiment which is one of the oldest Regiments of the Indian Army. The troops of the Regiment have participated in both the World Wars as well as the post-independence operations. In World War-I, they were awarded 18 Battle and Theatre Honours. The gallant soldiers fought in Mesopotamia, Gallipoli, Palestine, Egypt, China, Hongkong, Damascus and France. In France, they took part in an offensive near Neuve Chapelle in September 1915 earning the Battle Honours ‘Loos’ and ‘France and Flanders’. In World War II, they earned 16 Battle Honours and 14 Theatre Honours.
also read
WATCH: India Air Force's contingent set to march in Bastille Day Parade as Indian Rafale jets will thunder in air
Bastille Day or French national day is very much similar to India’s Republic Day. There is is a display of France’s military strength
WATCH as PM Modi shares his first day in Paris
PM Modi is in France on 13 and 14 July at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. He was the guest of honour at French National Day parade
Indian Navy ‘proud’ and ready to be part of Bastille Day Parade in Paris
The Indian Navy Marching Contingent, as part of the Tri services contingent, arrived in France for participation in the Bastille Day Parade at Paris on July 14