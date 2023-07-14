Indian Air Force’s glorious Rafale fighter jets participated in France’s Bastille Day parade on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron watched the skyline.

Watch the video:

#WATCH | Indian Air Force’s Rafales participate in the flypast at Bastille Day parade in Paris, France pic.twitter.com/uYG1TJxC7z — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

July 14 is celebrated as the Fête Nationale Française, or the National Day in France. It is also known as Bastille Day as this day is the anniversary of Storming of the Bastille in 1789 during the French Revolution.

The parade witnessed a 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces marching alongside their French counterparts.

This year, India and France are celebrating 25 years of Strategic Partnership. The armies of both countries have been participating in joint exercises and sharing their experiences. Over the years, India and France have become reliable defence partners.

The Army contingent is being represented by Punjab Regiment which is one of the oldest Regiments of the Indian Army. The troops of the Regiment have participated in both the World Wars as well as the post-independence operations. In World War-I, they were awarded 18 Battle and Theatre Honours. The gallant soldiers fought in Mesopotamia, Gallipoli, Palestine, Egypt, China, Hongkong, Damascus and France. In France, they took part in an offensive near Neuve Chapelle in September 1915 earning the Battle Honours ‘Loos’ and ‘France and Flanders’. In World War II, they earned 16 Battle Honours and 14 Theatre Honours.