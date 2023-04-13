WATCH: In another Ireland faux pas, Joe Biden refuses to recognise Rishi Sunak, pushes him aside
Rishi Sunak along with others waited on the tarmac in windy, chilly conditions but Biden after a swift greeting, moved on from the UK PM to greet King's personal representative for County Antrim
Ireland: It was a special visit for US President Joe Biden to the Northern Ireland, but soon after landing at Belfast International Airport, he created an awkward moment for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. A viral video shows Biden seemingly brush aside Sunak to greet to salute the King’s personal representative for County Antrim, Lord-Lieutenant David McCorkell.
The US President Biden shook Sunak’s hands and gave a quick pat on the latter’s arm.
Joe Biden doesn’t recognize the little brown guy (Prime Minister of UK) and pushes him away to salute the old white guy. The look on the face of @RishiSunak is priceless 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kSfuzpaz1s
— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) April 12, 2023
Biden was on a brief visit to Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace accord.
Biden met Sunak and held bilateral talks dubbed by some in the British media as a “bi-latte” alluding to a rather brief discussion in a hotel cafe. Both the world leaders were believed to have covered the range of the “thriving” UK-US relationship.
Biden said a bright future for Northern Ireland is “just beginning,” pledging enduring American support as he marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
A descendant of Irish immigrants to the United States, Biden president calls Ireland "part of my soul". He also visited to the hometowns of his 19th-century ancestors.
Last year, Biden had made a number of embarrassing errors and insulted the nation of Ireland in his speech on St Patrick's day.
"Well, I just want you to know, I may be Irish but I'm not stupid. I married Dominic Giacoppo's daughter," the US President referred the name of Jill Biden's dad, Donald Jacobs.
