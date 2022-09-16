Watch: Imran Khan's 'Atta Rs 100 per litre' stat goes viral, internet compares him with Rahul Gandhi
The video of the former Pakistani Prime Minister speaking along the lines of the Congress leader has left the Internet in splits
Days after a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s rally went viral where he was heard using litre as a unit for measuring atta (flour), a similar video has again surfaced on the Internet, but this time from Pakistan. The video of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking on the lines of the Congress leader has left the internet in splits.
The former Pakistani PM who was addressing the nation regarding the growing inflation in the country, in a slip of tongue had remarked that the price of atta (flour) has crossed over ‘Rs 100 per litre’ in Karachi, as he claimed that earlier it was Rs 50 per/kg.
Notably, Khan’s comments come at a time when his PTI government has been overturned by Shahbaz Sharif’s PML(N) government. Since then, he has been continuously criticising the ruling government for the various issues faced by the people of Pakistan.
In the meantime, the video which has now gone viral has grabbed social media users’ attention and many also took to the comment section to compare Khan with Rahul Gandhi and further cracked jokes over the two leaders.
Check the video here:
Atta Rs100 litre. pic.twitter.com/bV6KhhzB3z
— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) September 15, 2022
One user went on to question if Imran Khan is the “Pappu of Pakistan”, while another one sarcastically remarked that “Rahul Gandhi has a global impact.” Another user while taking a jibe at the Congress leader’s viral speech said that “Pakistan has its own Pappu.”
Check some of the hilarious comments here:
Pakistan ki pappu?
— Aanu Anand (@aanu_Nar) September 15, 2022
Inspirational— Rahul has global impact
— The Ninja🥷 (@sarvesh1975) September 15, 2022
He must have seen recent speech of raga
— naveen (@GuptaNvn) September 15, 2022
Inspired by the Pappu of politics
— The Good Man (@BMMR1973) September 15, 2022
tough competition to rahul gandhi!!
— Bun maska (@ArjunGupta46) September 15, 2022
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Atta per litre’ viral remark
It was during Congress’ Halla Bol rally against inflation when Rahul Gandhi while attacking the Centre over price rise listed out the names of items that have become expensive. While addressing the rally, Gandhi accidentally claimed that ‘atta which was Rs 22 per litre has now become Rs 40 per litre’.
However, after realising his mistake, the Congress leader in quick action corrected it to ‘Rs 40 per kg’. However, it was enough for catching the attention of the internet as the video was already viral in no time.
