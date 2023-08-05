WATCH: Imran Khan says he 'expected his arrest' in pre-recorded video

Before he was even convicted on charges of corruption, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan recorded a video message for his supporters, revealing that he had expected his arrest way before the court pronounced its order.

Earlier today, a district and sessions court found the Pakistan Tareekh-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief guilty in the Toshakhana case following which he was arrested from his residence in Lahore.

The court sentenced him to three years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the cricketer-turned-politician.

“By the time this video message will reach you, I would be arrested and in Jail…which is why I have a request…an appeal to all of you is that you should not sit at home in silence. These earnest efforts of mine are not for me but for my people, my community. I am doing it for the good fortune of your children,” Imran Khan said in his video.

چیئرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف کا پیغام: میری گرفتاری متوقّع تھی چنانچہ میں نے یہ پیغام اپنی گرفتاری سے قبل ریکارڈ کروایا۔ یہ لندن پلان پر عملدرآمد کی جانب ایک اور قدم ہے مگر میں چاہتا ہوں کہ میرے کارکنان پرامن، ثابت قدم اور مضبوط رہیں۔ ہم رب العزّت کے سوا کسی کے سامنے نہیں… pic.twitter.com/vmXSmKRtTo — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 5, 2023

“If you will not stand for your rights, you will live a life of slavery…and mind you slaves do not have a life…,” he added.

Rejecting Khan’s plea, Judge Humayun Dilawar said, “Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against PTI chairman.”

He added, “Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices.”

The former Pakistan PM has been charged under Section 174 of the Election Act.

According to the official X (Twitter) handle of PTI Punjab, Khan is being transferred to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

According to Geo News, the conviction could end Khan’s chances of participating in the upcoming national elections.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Islamabad High Court also turned down Khan’s request to transfer his case to another court.

What is the Toshakhana case?

In a probe, Pakistan’s anti-corruption body the National Accountability Bureau found that Khan during his tenure as PM retained some state gifts presented to him by various foreign dignitaries.

On 19 November 2022, the NAB had taken notice of the alleged non-disclosure of the actual value of gifts received by the former prime minister, his wife, and other cabinet members.

Sources privy to the matter said that there was a discrepancy between the actual value of the gifts received by the former prime minister and the sale.