WATCH: Imran Khan freed but arrest of his party leaders continues in Pakistan

Two more members of Imran Khan’s party – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – were arrested by police in raids carried out in Islamabad and Lahore. The party’s senior vice president Dr Shireen Mazari and Dr Yasmin Rashid were arrested in the wee hours of Friday.

The arrests came a day after the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest “illegal” and ordered his immediate release after he was produced before a bench on its orders.

Crackdown against senior PTI leaders, workers and supporters continued across Pakistan since Tuesday when Imran Khan was nabbed by Rangers from Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Pakistan police arrest more PTI leaders

PTI senior vice president Dr Shireen Mazari was arrested from her residence in Islamabad in the early hours of Friday.

A report by ARY News quoted sources saying that the police raided the house Shireen Mazari. They arrested her and shifted her to Abpara police station.

🚨 Former Minister for human rights & SVP, Dr @ShireenMazari1 has been illegally abducted; adding to the list of countless abductions of PTI leadership, members & SM activists, by the fascist regime. Every day Pakistan is touching a new low. — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 11, 2023

Shireen Mazari’s daughter, Iman Mazari, in a message on Twitter, claimed that around 50 policemen raided their house and arrested her mother. She even claimed that the doors of their house were broken by the cops.

#EXCLUSIVE: Police arresting former federal human rights minister and #PTI leader @ShireenMazari1 under 3 MPO, taking her to Adiala jail. While sitting in the @ICT_Police vehicle she chanted “victory to democracy and state terrorism is unacceptable.” pic.twitter.com/koaK93lXIS — Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) May 11, 2023

Reports of Dr Yasmin Rashid's arrest was shared by PTI on Twitter. In a post, the party said, "PTI's Iron Lady Dr Yasmin Rashid has been arrested! They think they can stop this movement by these arrests, they don't know that Pakistan has changed forever, we are all Imran Khan now."

PTI's Iron Lady @Dr_YasminRashid has been arrested! They think they can stop this movement by these arrests, they don't know that Pakistan has changed forever, we are all Imran Khan now. #میں_بھی_عمران_خان_ہوں pic.twitter.com/1OioE3Q06l — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 12, 2023

Geo TV quoted PTI leader Andaleeb Abbas saying that Dr Yasmin Rashid was hiding to avoid arrest. Her family members were taken into custody by police two days ago but her husband was released after his health deteriorated.

Notably, a number of cases have been registered against Dr Yasmin Rashid including that of an attack on Lahore Corps Commander's residence.

PTI members arrested by Pakistan police

Earlier this week, Pakistan police have arrested PTI leader and former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri from Islamabad.

PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Jamsheed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Cheema, Falak Naz Chitrali and Malika Bukhari have been arrested for ‘provoking’ people to protest, Islamabad police spokesperson said.

Police have also arrested senior PTI members Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ali Mohammad Khan and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

