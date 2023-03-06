WATCH: Imran Khan evades arrest amid high drama

Lahore: Amid high drama, former Pakistani prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan evaded arrest on Sunday as his supporters prevented the Islamabad Police from entering his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The police officials, however, managed to serve notice to the PTI chief for “compliance” of the arrest warrants issued by the sessions court of the federal capital in the Toshakhana case, The Express Tribune reported.

In a video, hundreds of PTI workers could be seen holding protest and showing their support for Imran Khan.

FLASH: Islamabad Police has failed another attempt at arresting former PM & PTI chief Imran Khan at his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore. Take a look as hundreds of workers gather to protest & show their support for Khan. What’s happening in Pakistan? Economic crisis and it seems… https://t.co/r8bcp9W2Sz pic.twitter.com/GCfyCZnYqR — Bharggav Roy 🇮🇳 (@Bharggavroy) March 6, 2023

Earlier the court on March 1 issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case hours after he secured bail from an anti-terrorism court (ATC) and the banking court in two other cases. The court rejected his application for exemption from personal attendance after his non-appearance in the case and issued the arrest warrants.

Later on Sunday, a team of the Islamabad Police reached Zaman Park for the compliance of the warrant. However, they were met with angry PTI activists.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan informed the public about the hearing of the Toshakhana and all other cases against him. He claiemd that he still faced serious life threat and he was being exposed on the pretext of court hearing. “They (the police) know there is a threat to my life,” he said.

“I faced threat from those who are supposed to provide protection. I will write to the chief justice of Pakistan through my lawyers that who will be responsible if anything happens to me… When I was the prime minister, I was told if anything happened to Nawaz Sharif during jail, I will be responsible. Now, I ask those who are in power that who will be responsible if another attack is made on my life,” he added.

The Lahore High Court today will hear Imran Khan’s bail petitions in three different cases pertaining to the Toshakhana reference, vandalism at the Islamabad judicial complex and violence outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.