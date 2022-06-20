Watch I 2 Kangaroos fight it out in Texas zoo; Twitter left amused at display of 'Marsupial Martial Arts'

The fight was recorded at the San Antonio Zoo in Texas. The CEO of the zoo, Tim Morrow, took to his personal Twitter handle to share the clip with a hilarious caption.

Kangaroos are considered shy animals and present no threat to people in regular circumstances. But there are a lot of examples where they have been seen getting into a fight with other animals and human beings as well. In a recent video that has caught the attention of internet users, two kangaroos can be seen getting into some hand-to-hand combat.

The fight was recorded at the San Antonio Zoo in Texas. The CEO of the zoo, Tim Morrow, took to his personal Twitter handle to share the clip with a hilarious caption. Referring to the popular combat sport, the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Morrow wrote in the caption, “Who wants some? MMA (Marsupial Martial Arts)”

Watch: https://twitter.com/MananaZoo/status/1538201908661440518?

In the 31-second-long clip, two kangaroos were seen battling each other inside their enclosure. The face-off seemed like two boxers dueling inside a boxing ring and the only thing missing from the scene were the boxing gloves. The kangaroos kept hitting each other on the face and neck while balancing on their tails. Both also tried to kick the other creature and knock it down to the ground. After some moments of struggle, one of the animals leapt away from the spot, while the other followed it.

The video, filmed on 14 June, has received much attention on Twitter. Users found the video really interesting while one person even went ahead and asked about putting bets. He jokingly wrote, “Where do we put down our bets? (cracks a beer & stares intensely)” Another wrote, “Put ‘em up.”

Last month, another incident in New South Wales showed how seriously a kangaroo can take a fight. A man had to display WWE-like skills to get rid of a kangaroo who had assaulted him and pinned him to the ground.

