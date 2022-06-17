Watch: Huge alligator charges at Florida man taking its pictures, terrifying video goes viral

Within seconds, the large reptile swam to shore and tried to attack him. The alligator nearly stopped when he was almost 10 feet away from Thorbjornsen, the post mentioned.

A man from Florida recently witnessed the scariest moment of his life after a huge alligator suddenly lunged out of the water and charged at him. The man identified as Foster Thorbjornsen stopped to admire a roughly 20-foot-long alligator at the Taylor Park in Largo.

Just when Thorbjornsen turned his vision to check on the camera, the alligator swiftly charged at him. Luckily, the man wasn't hurt.

Sharing his crazy experience on Facebook, Thorbjornsen said that it was a nerve-wracking and intense moment that he came across.

“While walking in a park yesterday near my home in Seminole, Florida, I saw a large alligator floating in a lake 20 feet from the shore. He was the biggest alligator I have seen in the wild (8-10 feet long),” the post read.

Further in the post, Thorbjornsen asserted that after he stopped to take few close-up pictures of the reptile with his zoom lens, the alligator quickly swam to the shore and charged at him. The intense moment happened when Thorbjornsen turned his gaze away from the reptile to check on his camera.

Within seconds, the large reptile swam to shore and tried to attack him. The alligator nearly stopped when he was almost 10 feet away from Thorbjornsen, the post mentioned. The whole time when he was taking the close-up pictures, the alligator stared back at him with 'cold dark menacing eyes'.

Towards the end of his post, Thorbjornsen wrote that the timing of the alligator’s charge was deliberate; as he waited for him to turn away only then he tried to attack. But he being a man from Florida stood his ground and took a few steps back before quickly taking shaky videos and pictures. However, Thorbjornsen wasn't too worried about himself as there was a steep embankment and a tree between him and the massive reptile.

Soon after gaining traction, the post accumulated tons of comments. Many called it scary while others advised people in that area to stay safe and alert.