WATCH: How Artificial Intelligence helped UK woman catch her boyfriend cheating

A young woman from the United Kingdom has shared her ingenious method of employing artificial intelligence (AI) to uncover her boyfriend’s alleged infidelity.

With a motive to assist others in confirming their partners’ faithfulness, Mia Dio, 22, of Miami, Florida, has shared her remarkable AI-based technique that managed to replicate her boyfriend’s voice.

The method enabled her to discern the truth about his actions when she became suspicious of his recent behavior.

In a viral TikTok video that has amassed over 2.7 million views, Mia Dio earned admiration for her inventive use of technology.

The video, now widely circulated, presents her explaining how she harnessed AI to recreate her boyfriend’s voice, which led her to dial his closest friend.

The friend unwittingly divulged that Mia’s boyfriend had indeed engaged in a kiss with someone else on a night out.

Starting the video by announcing her intentions, Mia Dio confidently shares, “I am going to clone my boyfriend’s voice using AI, call his best friend, and uncover if he has been truthful to me about last night’s events.”

In the video, she elaborates on her method, disclosing that she inputted voicemails recorded by her boyfriend into voice cloning software.

She meticulously composed a script for the AI-generated voice to deliver during the call.

Mia Dio’s boyfriend’s iPad served as the medium to initiate the conversation with his friend, leading to a surprising revelation.

The AI’s reconstructed rendition of her boyfriend’s voice was astonishingly persuasive.

Consequently, the friend unsuspectingly engaged in a dialogue with the AI-generated voice, recounting a night in which he was inebriated and engaged in a kiss with a random girl.

The video concludes with Mia Dio on the brink of tears, teasing a subsequent installment wherein she confronts her boyfriend about the incident.

TikTok users inundated the comments section with messages of empathy and admiration for her ingenious approach in addressing a potentially dishonest partner.

Numerous comments commended her intelligence, with some users even coining her a “sad genius.”

Notwithstanding the wave of sympathy and accolades, Mia Dio has since disclosed that the entire affair was an elaborate prank, which both her boyfriend and his friend were privy to from the outset.

Clarifying the situation, Mia Dio admitted, “It is vital to note that this video was entirely a prank orchestrated for my followers, and both my boyfriend and friend were collaborators in this scheme.”

Despite the prank’s nature, Mia Dio asserts that her intention was to share her inventive technique for those who harbor suspicions regarding their partners’ behavior.

She contends that the video’s reception demonstrates the efficacy of the method in exposing dishonesty.

Mia Dio disclosed the software she employed, ElevenLabs, which cost around £4.

To replicate her boyfriend’s voice convincingly, she gathered voice recordings, such as voice memos and voicemails, as raw material.

Subsequently, she crafted a natural-sounding script for the AI-generated voice to articulate.

Although the video portrayed the exchange as somewhat robotic, the in-person interaction was impressively convincing, even to the creator herself.

Despite the initially widespread belief in the prank’s authenticity, Mia Dio has shared her relief that her relationship remained intact.

Expressing gratitude for her followers’ support, she emphasizes that the video aimed to showcase the potential of AI in unearthing deception, even if in this case, it was an orchestrated spectacle.

In the aftermath, she revealed receiving messages from other women who resonated with her concerns and situation.