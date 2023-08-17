WATCH: Horror hits highway in Malaysia as private jet crashes on commuters; at least 10 dead

A horrific incident unfolded Thursday as a private jet, which had taken off from a luxurious vacation spot, crashed and burst into flames on a busy road in Malaysia.

The crash resulted in the loss of all lives aboard the plane as well as two unfortunate motorists.

The accident occurred around 3 pm local time in the town of Elmina, situated in the Selangor province of Malaysia.

The ill-fated plane, having departed from the holiday island of Langkawi, nosedived onto the tarmac with a violent impact, triggering a massive explosion.

Startling footage captured the immediate eruption of flames as the plane collided with the concrete surface.

Video pesawat terhempas menjunam di Lebuhraya Koridor Guthrie dekat Elmina, Shah Alam, Selangor. Ia dirakam melalui dashcam pada kenderaan jenis Toyota yang melalui kawasan itu.@BuletinTV3 pic.twitter.com/2OHgYjKFaM — Mas Zharif Zhafri Aziz Desa (@ZharifNewsMPB) August 17, 2023

Subsequent clips depicted the wreckage emitting thick black smoke after veering off the road and onto the adjacent grass verge.

Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim, the police chief of the Shah Alam district, confirmed the devastating incident: all passengers aboard the aircraft had perished, along with two motorists, he said.

“At least 10 people lost their lives in the plane crash. Two motorists, one in a car and another on a motorcycle, tragically lost their lives alongside the eight individuals on the plane,” stated Ibrahim.

Disturbing photographs from the scene depicted the extent of the wreckage, with parts of the plane disintegrated due to the intense impact. The motorcycle involved in the collision lay charred on the street.

⚡️DVR footage shows the final moments of a private jet crash in Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/WwcwvEiRVc — Avia.Pro – 🛡️Foreign Affairs – 📡Geopolitics (@avia_pro) August 17, 2023

According to Ibrahim, the flight took off from Langkawi around 2:08 pm and was scheduled to land at Subang’s Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport at 2:49 pm.

However, it never reached its intended destination, crashing into the road instead. The collision led to the immediate death of a motorcycle rider and a car driver.

Security cameras at a nearby dental clinic captured the moment of impact. A dentist at the clinic expressed the lingering shock:

“We are still traumatized by the sound of the plane passing by and crashing. The sound was so loud that it shook the entire building, resembling a rocket explosion.”

Local residents rushed to the scene as smoke billowed from the wreckage. The motorcyclist’s body was tragically engulfed in the flames. Videos of the deceased individual were also surfaced on Social media platforms.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the aircraft, identified as a Beechcraft Premier 1 with the tail number N28jV, initially crashed onto the road before skidding onto the grass verge.

Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, the district police chief, confirmed the incident, noting the plane’s departure time and intended landing time. Norazman Mahmud, the CEO of the civil aviation authority, shared that a total of six passengers and two flight crew members were aboard. However, their conditions remained unconfirmed at the time of reporting.

Tragically, it was later confirmed that all passengers lost their lives due to the crash. As of now, the cause behind this catastrophic incident remains unknown.

Selangor police chief Husein Omar Khan provided insights into the situation: “No distress call was issued by the aircraft, which had already received clearance for landing. The plane was only two minutes away from its scheduled landing time. While we possess the flight manifest, we are unable to disclose further details at this juncture.”