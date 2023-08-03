WATCH: 'Have mercy!'- Kidnapped Hindu businessman in Pakistan pleads as his captors thrash him

A shocking video of a Hindu businessman being tortured by kidnappers over a ransom of Rs 5 crore is widely circulating on the internet. The victim, identified as Jagdish Kumar Mukki from Pakistan’s Sindh province, has reportedly been abducted since June 20.

The distressing incident came to light when Jagdish’s family reported it to the Kashmore Police Station and sought assistance from the Karachi Police headquarters, appealing for help from Pakistan DarawarIttehad’s chief, Fakir Shiva Kachhi.

After an agonizing month-long wait, on July 31, Jagdish’s son, Naresh, received a chilling video. The video reveals Mukki in a deplorable state, cruelly chained around the neck, hands, and legs, enduring merciless beatings with sticks. The horror escalates as an assailant points an automatic weapon at his head.

In the distressing video, the kidnapped businessman makes a desperate plea for mercy, urging his family to fulfill the kidnappers’ demand for a ransom of 5 crore Pakistani rupees to ensure his safe release.

Warning: Graphic content, parental discretion advised

Hindu Mukki Jagdesh Kumar was abducted near Bakhshapur Sindh and could not be recovered even after a month passed. Will the Sindh government be able to free Mukhi Jagdish? Will the bandit culture in Sindh continue forever?@MuradAliShahPPP@MBChandioPPP @BBhuttoZardari pic.twitter.com/Y3LTPYWpiX — Ravi Kanhia Lal Parwani (@KanayaRavi) July 31, 2023

This distressing incident sheds light on the alarming decline of human rights conditions in the country, where religious minorities often become victims of targeted attacks. According to HRCP, blasphemy laws are frequently misused to intimidate Hindu and Christian families, leading to land grabbing. Additionally, forced conversions remain a rampant issue.

During a recent consultation organized by HRCP, human rights defenders called on all political parties to firmly commit to safeguarding and promoting the rights of religious minorities and sects through their manifestos and policies.

HRCP Council member Farhatullah Babar strongly emphasized that the state’s stance on the problem of forced conversions of young Hindu and Christian women remains “in denial.”