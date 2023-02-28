Watch: Gurgaon man comes in luxury car to steal flower pots arranged for G20 summit
Gurgaon: Two men were reportedly caught stealing flower pots set up for a G20 event in Gurugram while driving a high-end vehicle with a VIP licence plate.
In the video, numerous flower pots filled with in-bloom flowers can be seen maintained in a location where a poster advertising the G20 summit can also be seen. The men can be seen retaining in their vehicle while lifting a few flower pots. The man who recorded the incident’s footage shared it on social media, where it quickly gained popularity.
Watch video here:
#G20 के सौंदर्यीकरण के "चिंदी चोर"
गुरुग्राम में शंकर चौक पर #Kia कार सवार ने दिनदहाड़े पौधों के गमले उड़ाए ।।@gurgaonpolice @DC_Gurugram @cmohry @MunCorpGurugram @OfficialGMDA @TrafficGGM pic.twitter.com/aeJ2Sbejon
— Raj Verma-Journalist🇮🇳 (@RajKVerma4) February 27, 2023
