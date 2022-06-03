Watch| Guinea pig creates Guinness World Record of most basketball slam dunks in 30 seconds

In 30 seconds, Molly completed a total of four basketball slam dunks by dropping a 1.7-inch diameter ball through a tiny customised hoop. This feat engraved her name in the Guinness World Records on 31 May this year.

An adorable guinea pig from Hungary has playfully achieved a new feat. A little brown guinea pig named Molly has created a storm on the internet with her basketball skills. She has also broken the Guinness World Record of the most basketball slam dunks by a guinea pig in 30 seconds.

The official Instagram handle of the Guinness World Records has shared a video where Molly can be seen showing off her skills and doing slam dunks according to the instruction of her owner, Emma Muller.

In 30 seconds, Molly completed a total of four basketball slam dunks by dropping a 1.7-inch diameter ball through a tiny customised hoop. This feat engraved her name in the Guinness World Records on 31 May this year.

The video has gathered much love across the internet and left users in awe. Since being posted, the clip has garnered over 8,000 likes. One person suggested that Molly definitely deserves a treat for this.

Watch:

Talking to Guinness World Records officials, Muller said that she taught Molly this skill to keep her active. She also noted that usually, the guinea pig was able to put the ball into the basket eight times in 30 seconds. There is a common myth that guinea pigs love to be alone in a separate case. But Muller, a resident of Hungary’s Domvobar, thinks these kinds of activities are necessary to keep them healthy and stimulated.

Molly had broken the record on 16 November last year. But the officials of the Guinness Book of World Records took some time to verify it and finally it has been announced as an official record now. Thanking the organisation, Muller also shared a photograph of her cute guinea pig with the World Records certificate on Twitter. Muller has also stated that she is looking forward to breaking some fun records with Molly in the future.