Watch | Good Samaritans stop moving car after driver falls unconscious, save her life

A group of people came together to help a woman who fell unconscious while driving at a busy intersection in Florida, US. The video of the incident was shared by the Boynton Beach Police Department on their social media handles.

The department also appealed to people to help them find out the identity of the Good Samaritans who helped save the woman’s life.

The clip, which was recorded on 5 May, shows a car crossing the busy intersection without any concern for the traffic signal. As the vehicle slowly moves forward, a woman, who was later identified as the driver’s co-worker, runs to the car and tries to get it to stop moving.

She can be seen banging on the car as it moves forward. Seeing the woman’s efforts, other motorists also rush in to help her. They successfully stop the car by pushing against it. One man brings in a dumbbell to break in the window of the car. He then climbs inside the vehicle and opens the door.

The Good Samaritans then put the car in park and pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot. A nurse who was one the phone with 911 helped provide medical attention until the fire department arrived at the scene.

The police department appealed to people to help them contact the persons involved in the rescue so that they could honour them and help them meet the woman they saved.

More video of this act of heroism! We have been in touch with several of the Good Samaritans and will be honoring them/reuniting them with the woman they rescued tomorrow afternoon. Thank you. @WPBF25News @WPTV @CBS12 @wsvn @WPLGLocal10 @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/hQgFvl5RiN — bbpd (@BBPD) May 12, 2022

The driver was later identified by CBS12 News, as Laurie Rabyor a resident of West Palm Beach. Rabyor told the media outlet that she does not remember when she fell unconscious but it could have been due to taking medicines for high blood pressure while fasting.

The clip has received over 82, 000 views on YouTube since it was posted, with users applauding the kind-hearted deed of the strangers. Many were concerned as to what might have happened if those people were not present on the spot. Some individuals even said that the actions of the people broke the theory of the bystander effect.

The police department later tweeted that the Good Samaritans had been identified and they were coordinating their schedules to set up a meeting soon.

