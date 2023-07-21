During a Lebanese political talk show on a local television station, a heated argument erupted between political analyst Simon Abi Fadel and former minister Wiam Wahhab, which later turned into a fight.

The discussion was centred around the issue of imposing sanctions on Lebanese politicians accused of obstructing the presidential election process. As emotions flared, Wahhab launched the first blow by throwing a glass of water at Abi Fadel, igniting a full-blown fistfight within the studio. The chaos prompted the audience to intervene, leading the show’s host to halt the live broadcast for safety reasons.

Watch the viral video:

Supporters of Wiam Wahhab rallied behind the former minister, and joined the fight. The situation grew so concerning that the Lebanese army had intervene to restore order and ensure security.

In the aftermath of the incident, journalists who aligned with Simon Abi Fadel strongly condemned the attack, denouncing it as a “blatant assault,” symbolising the troubling state of affairs in Lebanon.

After a temporary suspension, the talk show eventually resumed, but Abi Fadel displayed visible signs of being punched on his forehead during the broadcast.

