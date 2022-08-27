Watch: Girl gang grooves to 'Kala Chashma' while playing volleyball

This group of girls could not find any better place to respond to the 'Kala Chashma' trend

Sports always remind us of competition. But these girls have changed the myth by changing the volleyball court into a dance floor. Yes, games can be fun sometimes.

The popular Bollywood dance number, ‘Kala Chashma’ from the movie Baar Baar Dekho featuring Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif, has become a trend across social media and this group of girls could not find any better place to respond to that. They tried to make it different from other users and the performance reflects it. The clip has been shared by several social media handles but the original source is unidentified.

Watch:

The video starts with a girl donning a blue jersey and coming ready with her steps. First, she comes forward to the net and sends the approaching volleyball to the other way of the net. The other girl waiting there responds accordingly. She passes it to another member of her squad for delivering a smash.

The hilarious part of the clip arrives now as the girl misses the trajectory of the ball. She not only misses it but also falls on the court. She makes a couple of impromptu rolls before coming to the spot surrounded by a group of other girls. They were also ready to groove with her. The clip ends with the girl performing a step to the beat while the other girls go on to cheer her.

Since being shared, the performance has claimed more than 14 million views so far on Instagram. Over 1 lakh users have liked it. Users have slammed the recorder in the comment section as the video was not clear enough. A person noted, “Nice one but sad of the 20fps.” Another one wrote, “Watched this way too many times.” One of the commenters sarcastically marked it as the “best failure ever.”

Previously, a bunch of dancers dressed as Peppa Pigs also stole the show by doing the iconic steps of the same song at what looked like a kids’ party.

Here is the video for you:

truly hope this is the crab evolution pipeline of memes. all algorithms finally converge to a peppa pig bollywood dance troupe pic.twitter.com/H3GJAtVoJ6 — kav (@Kav_Kaushik) August 21, 2022

The clip was shared on Twitter and with no surprise, created much noise. It saw more than 1.5 lakhs views and as many as 3,500 likes.

