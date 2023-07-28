WATCH: Georgians sing Ukrainian national anthem to shoo away Russian cruise liner out of Batumi port
The Georgian population's outrage was not only sparked by the liner's arrival but also by troubling statements made by some Russian tourists claiming that Russia liberated Abkhazia from Georgians
Protests erupted in the Georgian cities of Tbilisi and Batumi after the cruise liner Astoria Grande docked in Georgia, carrying over 800 tourists, most of whom were Russian citizens.
The ship had arrived in Georgia from Sochi on July 26, and the following evening, Batumi residents gathered near the vessel in strong dissent. They held placards with messages such as “Abkhazia is Georgia,” “Russia is an occupant,” “Leave our country,” “Russia deprives us of our homeland, life, and future,” and “Russian warship, go f**k yourself.”
Some Georgian activists even played the Ukrainian national anthem.
Related Articles
Watch:
If Russians think they are not going to face Ukraine and our support for Ukrainians in every inch of Georgia, they are wrong and were proven wrong by people of Batumi today. Cruise ship has left earlier than scheduled with the anthems of Georgia and Ukraine as a gift from 🇬🇪. pic.twitter.com/2aoEpQLIU5
— Katie Shoshiashvili (@KShoshiashvili) July 27, 2023
The Georgian population’s outrage was not only sparked by the liner’s arrival but also by troubling statements made by some Russian tourists claiming that “Russia liberated Abkhazia from Georgians.” Furthermore, some tourists openly admitted to visiting the region of Abkhazia, which has been under Russian occupation since 2008, an act that violates Georgian law, reported The New Voice of Ukraine.
During the protest, a Russian flag was briefly displayed in one of the ship’s cabins but was swiftly removed. Some Russian tourists responded with offensive gestures and attempted to obstruct the protesters.
With inputs from agencies
also read
New US sanctions target Russian access to battlefield supplies
The department stated in a statement that the new sanctions also aim to "reduce Russia's revenue from the metals and mining sector, undermine its future energy capabilities, and degrade Russia's access to the international financial system"
Kyiv slams Russia's threat against ships heading to Ukraine
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday it would deem all ships travelling to Ukraine to be potentially carrying military cargo and "the flag countries of such ships will be considered parties to the Ukrainian conflict"
Putin says Russia has stockpiled cluster bombs and will use them in Ukraine if needed
In response to shell shortages experienced by Kyiv's forces as they stage a counteroffensive against Russia, Ukraine said on Thursday that it has received cluster bombs from the United States (US), its largest military ally