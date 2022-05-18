Watch| Four carpet pythons rescued from Australian home, video leaves internet shocked

Videos of the rescue and release of the carpet pythons have gone viral on the internet. Shared by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, the clip shows one carpet python quietly lying over the deck of the house, while another slithering through the chairs.

An Australian family recently spotted large carpet pythons visiting their home over a period of two to three days. The family in Buderim received a bit of a shock when they had to deal with four of these slithery visitors in their house.

Videos of the rescue and release of two carpet pythons have gone viral on the internet. Shared by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, the clip shows one carpet python quietly lying over the deck of the house, while another slithering through the chairs.

“4 Big Carpet Pythons On One Family’s Deck! During the breeding season we regularly get called out,” the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers wrote on Facebook.

Giving details about how many they have rescued in Buderim, McKenzie claimed that over a two-week period they have caught and released six snakes in total.

In the video, rescuer Stuart McKenzie can be heard saying that one is a male and another a female. “They are on top of the deck and it looks like they are about to mate,” the rescuer adds.

McKenzie then catches both the reptiles one by one and places them down on the floor. He also transfers them inside a blue-coloured cloth bag after taking a close look at them. Towards the end of the video, one of the reptiles is seen being released at night into the wild.

Soon after these clips went viral, social media users were shocked to see the video and to know that four carpet snakes were rescued from one house. A user on Facebook commented that he would have had a heart attack if he lived there in that house. While another user stated that they are no choices in Australia and all snakes are protected here in the country.